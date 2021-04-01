





Article content The United Way of Sarnia-Lambton wrapped up 2020 this week with its annual general meeting. The United Way’s board of directors approved two new funding initiatives. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. AGM sees new faces on United Way’s board of directors Back to video “I am proud to announce that the United Way of Sarnia-Lambton approved a $12,000 grant to River City Vineyard for their snack program, and $30,000 to Habit for Humanity, specifically for their home maintenance program,” said United Way volunteer president Jason Killingsworth. Killingsworth said the River City Vineyard snack program is vital because there are fewer places for homeless individuals to find a place to eat as a result of the pandemic. He also pointed out the home maintenance program offered by Habitat is even more important now since it is unlikely the United Way can safely run the Day of Caring again this year. Killingsworth said four new members will be joining the United Way board of directors – Kathy Sitter, Bert Thakker, Cathy Thompson and Lynn Findlay.

Article content Killingsworth added the United Way of Sarnia-Lambton bylaws stipulate that no volunteer can be on the board for longer than 10 consecutive years. As a result, Al McChesney, and Rima Rizkallah have had to leave the board for a minimum of one year. Also leaving the board will be Chris Hawksworth, who has been member for many years in the past, and Mary Ellen Edlington. “We will miss the contributions from all of these members very much, but I’m excited about welcoming our new board members this year,” said Killingsworth. “I am happy that both Chris and Al will remain involved to help grow the United Way Future Fund, and will be a part of the volunteer team strategizing to see that fund grow to provide sustainable funding to agencies for generations to come.” Vicky Ducharme will remain as volunteer chair for the upcoming campaign, while Gerry Whitcombe will remain on as community investment chair. Rounding out the executive committee is John Girard as first vice-president, and Terry Doyle as second vice-president. Martin Vrolyk will remain as United Way treasurer. United Way volunteer Pierre Soulard was also formally recognized at the annual general meeting. The Province of Ontario presented him with the Ontario Volunteer Service Award in honour of his time and commitment to United Way of Sarnia-Lambton. Pierre has been a dedicated volunteer for more than 30 years. Board members were reminded of how the United Way really stepped up in 2020 to help local emerging and changing needs of our community as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In all, $565,000 was trusted with the United Way to flow out to not-for-profit and charitable organizations, both in Sarnia and rural Lambton.

Article content The effects of COVID-19 highlighted the long-term changing needs in Sarnia-Lambton and, as previously announced, United Way of Sarnia-Lambton is refocusing its funding priorities. The priorities include From Poverty to Possibility, which will include poverty reduction; All That Kids Can Be; and Healthy People, Strong Communities. The United Way of Sarnia-Lambton annual campaign will launch in early September, although donations are already being received on a weekly basis. Killingsworth said he is hopeful the campaign will have reached close to 20 per cent of its 2020 campaign total by Labour Day.

