Backyard-grown blueberries are great, but first check your soil
There is nothing good about COVID. But if there was something good about this pandemic, it would be that we are spending more time in our backyards. Vegetable gardens are sprouting up in backyards everywhere and fruits of all kinds are planted and will be picked this fall.
Top of the list are blueberries, which now rivals strawberries as Canada’s most popular berry. The original blueberries grew wild in the sunny pasture and were favoured by birds and animals including wild bears.
As with most things horticulture, blueberry plants have evolved with new varieties that have several positive attributes such as improved flavour, longer lasting fruit, disease resistance, and ease of picking.
Blueberries have peculiar soil requirements that are relatively easy to achieve. If you live north of Highway 402, in sandy soil, you will have a head start. The most critical issue is soil pH, as blueberries do best in soil that is acidic, ideally as low as 5.0.
For those who did poorly in chemistry, soil acidity is measured on a scale between 0 and 14. Anything below 7.0 is considered acidic while a reading above 7.0. is basic or alkaline. Most soils in Lambton County range from 6.0 to 7.5. Sandy soil tends to be naturally acidic while clay soils can be slightly alkaline.
South Haven, Mich., rightfully boasts of the best blueberry growing land in the United States, and can do so because their soil is very acidic. Closer to home, Bothwell, home of Park’s Blueberries, can probably boast the best blueberries grown in Southwestern Ontario.
To modify the soil to achieve acidity, add generous amounts of peat moss, pine needles or any fertilizer containing sulfur. If your soil is clayey, remove a wheelbarrow or two of topsoil and backfill with sandy soil enhanced with peat moss.
Blueberries are not keen on heavy clay soil with poor drainage. Avoid planting in waterlogged locations. If your backyard is often damp, plant blueberries in raised bed or large containers with good drainage.
Blueberries are also peculiar in that they ought not be planted solo. Although not officially dioecious – male and female parts on separate plants – blueberries will perform far better when planted with at least one partner, preferably not of the same variety.
The most popular varieties of blueberry are northland, blue crop, blue ray and patriot. Novelty varieties include pink icing with pink fruit, glaze with dark fruit, jelly bean, a compact plant ideal for containers, and peach sorbet with attractive foliage and sweet fruit.
Blueberries are practically pest free. The only pest that might be an issue are birds, who might pick the fruit before you do. If birds become an issue, plant a scarecrow or cover the bush with netting.