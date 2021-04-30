Backyard-grown blueberries are great, but first check your soil

Article content

There is nothing good about COVID. But if there was something good about this pandemic, it would be that we are spending more time in our backyards. Vegetable gardens are sprouting up in backyards everywhere and fruits of all kinds are planted and will be picked this fall.

Top of the list are blueberries, which now rivals strawberries as Canada’s most popular berry. The original blueberries grew wild in the sunny pasture and were favoured by birds and animals including wild bears.

As with most things horticulture, blueberry plants have evolved with new varieties that have several positive attributes such as improved flavour, longer lasting fruit, disease resistance, and ease of picking.

Blueberries have peculiar soil requirements that are relatively easy to achieve. If you live north of Highway 402, in sandy soil, you will have a head start. The most critical issue is soil pH, as blueberries do best in soil that is acidic, ideally as low as 5.0.