Even in a pandemic, some things are sacred
When painting the Sistine Chapel, a Roman Catholic cardinal got on Michaelango’s bad side. As a consequence, the cardinal’s image was painted among the souls descending into Hell with the sardonic addition of the ears of a jackass.
It was gratifying to see some members of Alberta’s finest with a couple of health officials sporting the same headwear. Of course, I’m referring the clip of Pastor Artur Pawlowski giving the bum’s rush to those who would disrupt his Sunday church service.
In the film “Billy Jack”, Tom Laughlin makes the statement that “when the police break the law, there is no law.” To take that a step further, when police break the law, there are no police, just goons. And break the law, they did.
So it was refreshing to see Pastor Pawlowski stand up for his rights and those of his congregation. No where in the law does it say that laws regarding religious observances “may be superceded in times of pandemic.”
There are things that are sacred.
I saw the goon factor last year when some Hasidic Jews in New York asserted their constitutional rights by holding a funeral for their Rabbi Chaim Merz. Initial permission from the city was withdrawn and NYPD morphed into becoming goons. It’s very concerning to watch goons interrupt a religious service. Our Supreme Court in the United States has recently ruled that our freedom to practise religion is not negotiable, so NY Mayor Di Blasio was just a misguided martinet.
Louis Armstrong once said about jazz, “If ya gotta ask, you’ll never know.”
It’s the same is about religion. Karen Armstrong puts it like this: “Homo sapiens is also Homo religiosus. As soon as we became recognizably human, men and women started to create religions. We are meaning-seeking creatures. While dogs, as far as we know, do not worry about the canine condition or agonize about their mortality, humans fall very easily into despair if we don’t find some significance in our lives. Theological ideas come and go, but the quest for meaning continues.”
So God isn’t going anywhere. When we treat religion as something to be derided, dismissed or destroyed, we risk amplifying its worst faults. Whether we like it or not, God is here to stay, and it’s time we found a way to live with Him in a balanced, compassionate manner.
And since 70 per cent of communication is non-verbal, I don’t think Zoom is a reasonable alternative.
Greg Scharf was born in Sarnia and lives in Southern California