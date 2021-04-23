Article content

When painting the Sistine Chapel, a Roman Catholic cardinal got on Michaelango’s bad side. As a consequence, the cardinal’s image was painted among the souls descending into Hell with the sardonic addition of the ears of a jackass.

It was gratifying to see some members of Alberta’s finest with a couple of health officials sporting the same headwear. Of course, I’m referring the clip of Pastor Artur Pawlowski giving the bum’s rush to those who would disrupt his Sunday church service.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Even in a pandemic, some things are sacred Back to video

In the film “Billy Jack”, Tom Laughlin makes the statement that “when the police break the law, there is no law.” To take that a step further, when police break the law, there are no police, just goons. And break the law, they did.

So it was refreshing to see Pastor Pawlowski stand up for his rights and those of his congregation. No where in the law does it say that laws regarding religious observances “may be superceded in times of pandemic.”