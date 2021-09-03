If you were to ask me where I’d like to go on a week’s vacation I would respond with “Doesn’t really matter, as long as there is a Starbucks nearby.”

If you were to ask me where I’d like to go on a week’s vacation, I would respond with, “Doesn’t really matter, as long as there is a Starbucks nearby.”

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

It’s not that I am in love with Starbucks, but where there is a Starbucks there is architecture, museums, festivals, escalators, buses, botanical gardens, noises and concerts. Right up my alley.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Forest bathing Back to video

A week ago, Cheryl and I drove up to Tobermory, boarded the Chichimaun and, by 8 p.m., were enjoying dinner at the Rockgarden Terrace Resort in the heart of Manitoulin Island. Our hosts, Carmen, Sander, Angela and son Sebastian, gave us a welcome far warmer than you could ever expect from a Hilton or Best Western.

Dinner was served overlooking Lake Mindemoya, probably the smoothest and clearest lake I have ever seen. Dessert and coffee arrived while the full moon rose over the eastern sky. Spectacular.

“If you think the moonrise is amazing, you should be sure to get up before 6:39 to see the sun rise,” said Carmen.

He was right. The sun popped up at 6:39 a.m., first over the distant trees, then glistening over the quiet lake, uninterrupted by architecture of city life.

By 9:30 a.m., we parked our car at the trailhead of the Cup and Saucer hiking trail, tied up our hiking shoes and began the trek upward. Within a few short minutes, I realized I was having the time of my life, miles and miles away from museums, malls and Starbucks.

The Cup and Saucer Trail is an up-to-12-kilometre walk along the top edge of the Niagara Escarpment providing breathtaking views. The first and last kilometre have a degree of difficulty, although I’d say anybody aged eight to 64 could handle it comfortably. Since it is the escarpment, parents should hang on to their kids where it is necessary to do so.