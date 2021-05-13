Canadians will not be left out in the cold.

Article content

Canadians will not be left out in the cold.

The heating of Canadian homes, the flying of Canadian jets, the operation of Canadian refineries, and the protection of our environment are non-negotiable.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Guest column: Team Canada defending our energy security Back to video

Tens of thousands of Sarnians work at the petrochemical complex and refineries in the region and depend on Line 5 for their livelihoods. Their jobs and the jobs of Canadian workers are non-negotiable.

Canada is defending our energy security, our jobs, our environment, and our economic prosperity.

The Government of Canada has filed an amicus curiae brief in the ongoing court proceedings in the U.S District Court for the Western District of Michigan.

We’re pursuing a ‘Team Canada’ approach – across party lines including labour and the building trades – that leaves no stone unturned. Together we’re looking at all our options and stand ready with more at our disposal.

We remain hopeful Enbridge and the State of Michigan will be able to find a local solution, one that maintains energy security for both Canada and the United States.