OPINION: Sarnia’s fair wage policy makes no sense

Sarnia council seems to have things backwards. Ordinarily, a problem is identified and then a solution developed, but that’s not the way council is approaching its fair wage policy for construction work. It’s rushing into implementing a policy that could easily backfire, raising infrastructure costs, and providing no benefit to taxpayers or local workers.

All of the customary approaches to developing sound public policy seem to be missing. Back in May, Sarnia council voted to move forward with implementing a fair wage policy for construction workers who help build municipal construction projects valued at more than $50,000. Council’s decision was based on a staff recommendation. However, city staff did not provide any business case supporting the policy, explain the issue it’s supposed to address, or how taxpayers would benefit. It begs all sorts of questions, starting with why is the policy being implemented in the first place?

Fair wage policies are aimed at ensuring contractors and sub-contractors pay their workers a set wage. The Sarnia staff report recommends minimum wage rates for construction workers of up to approximately $70 an hour for some trades. In the absence of any research on wage levels in the construction industry, it’s not clear how staff arrived at the figure. What is clear is that, for many years, market forces have led to rapidly rising salaries for construction workers. Given the high demand and severe shortage of skilled tradespeople, companies must pay competitive salaries in order to attract and keep workers.

So why mandate an artificial wage rate in today’s market conditions?

Municipalities should be awarding construction contracts to companies that are competitive, based on good project management, health and safety practices and innovative processes, not an arbitrary wage level. This narrow approach often excludes small local companies from the bidding process and rewards others whose primary focus is feathering certain labour benefit packages.