Aardappelen. Growing up we ate a ton of them. Since cooking wasn't mom's favourite activity, suppertime meals were predictable. Mondays was macaroni, mixed with a bit of hamburger. Tuesdays was boiled aardappelen, often accompanied by leftover beef and another vegetable. Wednesdays was boiled aardappelen with meatballs, and a vegetable, often carrots. Thursdays was stamppot, a mixture of aardappelen, sauerkraut or carrots, onions and a piece of smoked sausage. Potatoes provide great value for your diet Fridays it was boiled aardappelen again, alongside vegetables and another meat. Saturdays we were treated to aardappelen once again. Sundays were special, and the aardappelen were mashed, accompanied with braised beef, alongside a vegetable, most often green beans. In the day, I peeled a lot of aardappelen, although it was officially brother Jack's job. Like clockwork, he got started immediately after school because the potful needed to be finished by 5 p.m. to enable us to gather for dinner at 5:30 p.m.

Our family of 13 ate a lot of aardappelen. We bought them from a family friend whose farm was across the street from the present-day Vrolyk's farm on Michigan Avenue. We would pick up 10 75-pound bags at fall harvest-time, which would last all winter. But by springtime, we would need to pick up more. Aardappelen, the Dutch term given to potatoes, translates literally to earth apples. Most European languages also call them earth apples. The term potato has Spanish roots where they are called patatas. Potatoes are high in carbs and fibre. They are a good source of potassium, manganese, and vitamins C and B6. Pound for pound, potatoes are the best vegetable for the money. Potatoes are gratifying to grow. Plant them early in spring and they don't show much action, save for a cluster of unimpressive green stems that do little all summer long. The fun begins in summer, when the garden fork unearths a seemingly endless supply of fresh and tasty earth apples. Plant potatoes in a garden with full sun and workable rich soil. Early in spring, look for certified seed potatoes that have small sprouts. Grocery store potatoes won't do the trick because they have been treated with a sprout retardant. Seed potatoes that are larger than a golf ball should be cut in smaller pieces, ensuring that each piece has a few eyes or sprouts. Leave the freshly cut pieces to harden off for a few days. Dig a six-inch-deep trench, and space the pieces 12 inches apart. Cover with an inch or two of soil and water well. When the green leaves are about eight or 12 inches high, fill the balance of the trench. When the stems grow another eight to 12 inches, mound or hill them up again with more soil, leaving only four inches of stem. It is important to keep the growing tubers covered with soil for fear they will turn green.

Potatoes need about three months between planting and harvesting. Small, new potatoes can be harvested two weeks after flowering, but the biggest yield will come when the stems turn yellow and die back. Buy your seed potatoes anytime in early spring, for planting in late April. Popular varieties include Yukon gold with yellow flesh, yellow skin, strong yields and good storability. Red chieftain has red skin and rich, white flesh. Kennebec is a traditional white potato with white skin and flesh. Burbank russet is a late season type and is a top choice for baking. For those with a taste for something different, try a specialty potato. The biggest collection, under the Earth Apple banner, include snow finger and red emalie, both fingerling potatoes with rich tender flavour. Gemsom produces perfectly round potatoes and is suited for container gardening. Autumn rose has red skin with pure white flesh and has long storability. Cerisa is a gourmet potato with delicate nutty flavour and grows well in containers. Jazzy, with its thin skin, requires no peeling and is great for baking.

