Resilient begonias like shade but will tolerate sunlight

Impatiens was once king of the shade garden. These days, the two best alternatives are coleus and begonias. Coleus is a beautiful shade loving foliage plant with colourful leaves in endless patterns and combinations, mostly in yellows, red, green and orange. The flowers of coleus are small, inconspicuous and rather meaningless. With coleus it’s all about foliage.

Downy Mildew is technically not a virus, but it certainly behaves like one. Once the fungus hits an impatiens plant it spreads like wildfire and there is no stopping it. Horticulture researchers are doing their best to concoct a disease resistant Impatiens, but to no avail. Sunshine impatiens so far, is not affected by the fungus.

Impatience plants have been on a downward spiral for about a decade now. Prior to 2010, impatiens was the single most widely planted garden annual, but that all changed when downy mildew came to town and infected practically every impatiens. For the first few years of the Impatiens pandemic, gardeners were finding some success with their efforts. The Impatiens grew fine after planting, but by July the fungus took over, leaving plants flopped over and dead.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Begonias are a diverse group of plants with intricate blooms in shades of pink, red, white and orange. Begonias are fond of shade but will tolerate nearly full sun.

Wax begonias are compact plants with shiny foliage and plentiful small flowers. Like impatiens, they are best planted in groups for stunning impact. Wax begonias grow in sun or shade and will thrive in containers as well as in garden beds. Their ultimate size will remain between six and 12 inches. There are hundreds of Wax begonia cultivars including some with attractive bronze foliage.

Dragon Wing and Angel Wing begonias can be described as Wax begonias on steroids. Leaves and flowers are bigger than their small cousins. Dragon Wing begonia is a vigorous plant with abundant flowers all summer long. If grown with support, it will grow upwards but if left alone, will have a mounded shape, growing 12 to 18 inches high with equal width. Dragon Wing begonia is a favourite for hanging baskets.

Canary Wing begonia is similar to Dragon Wing but with glossy golden foliage contrasting nicely with bright red blooms. Prefers shade to part shade.

Nonstops are a series of begonias that form root tubers like potatoes. As their name suggests, they faithfully produce flowers from spring to fall. Nonstop begonias love heat, shade and moisture. In the fall, after the first frost, dig up the plants, cut off the foliage, and bring the tubers inside for winter storage. Plant tubers in pots indoors in March or April for enjoyment outdoors from May to October.

Reiger begonias are a cross between Wax and Tuberous begonias, resulting in a compact plant with glossy foliage and double-petalled blooms in shades of red, orange, pink and white. Bring Reiger begonias indoors for colour all winter long.

Rex begonias are a group of hybrids with unusual foliage with several leaf shapes, patterns and colours. Flowers are usually pink but are of little significance. Leaves of Rex begonia are so unique that most gardeners bring the plant indoors in October for enjoyment all winter.