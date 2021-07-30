The mold that looks remarkably like dog vomit
Dog vomit slime mold deserves the name it was given. The name is also easier to remember and pronounce than its scientific name: Fuligo septica. Other nicknames that the weird looking mold has are dog barf fungus, scrambled egg slime and flowers of tan.
From a distance, dog barf slime mold might look like a yellow Frisbee that the neighbour kids tossed into your backyard. Bright yellow, and often eight to 10 inches in diameter, dog barf slime mold shows up overnight without warning. After a day or two it loses its colour, dries up, and becomes brown or black.
Dog vomit slime mold is often mistaken for a fungus because it behaves like mushrooms in the garden. Like mushrooms, it prefers to grow in the shade, under moist conditions and thrives off decaying matter.
The spores of dog vomit slime mold can sit idle or dormant for a long time, waiting patiently to open. When conditions are just right, depending on moisture, heat, and food, the fruiting bodies pop open to reveal the colourful mold.
Dog barf slime mold is windborne and can exist without notice for months and years. It most often attaches itself to wood mulch because it likes the moisture and decaying matter. It is also found on compost piles, stacks of firewood or debris, or on the bottom side of a damp deck or shed. It has been known to grow on damp grass, where a thick layer of thatch is present.
As disgusting as it looks, dog vomit slime mold is not harmful. It will not harm plants, pets or any creatures below or above the ground. A day or two after it shows its bright colours, it disappears into the mulch or soil. If you are bothered by its appearance, shovel it into a plastic bag and set it at the curb on garbage day. Do not dump it into the compost pile.
Dog barf slime mold is difficult to get rid of. Scooping it up will clean up the mess, but it is impossible to remove all the invisible spores. Fortunately, it is short-lived and only grows when a precise combination of conditions are met. Do not water slime mold, thinking that a blast of water will clean it up.
Mushrooms, a true fungus, can grow and appear in conditions similar to Dog barf slime mold. Mushrooms do not spread as quickly, but remain visible longer, sometimes weeks. Mushrooms in the garden or lawn usually live off decaying matter and often appear in the lawn a few years after a tree has been cut down. In new subdivisions, if you dig up mushrooms, you will invariably uncover rotting lumber or construction debris. Other sources of mushroom spores may include rotting grass clippings, old leaves or lawn thatch.
To get rid of mushrooms you can bend over and remove them before they reproduce. Doing so will make your yard look better but will not get at the root of the problem. A better idea will be to dig out the soil underneath the mushroom. Other solutions to get rid of mushrooms include improve drainage, increase sunlight and improve your lawn care and maintenance.
In the past, it was recommended to apply lime on the lawn to eradicate fungus. While applying lime will do no harm, and may improve grass’s health, it is not directly linked to removing moss or mushrooms. Aerating and/or improving drainage is usually the ticket to getting rid of mushrooms.