The mold that looks remarkably like dog vomit

Dog vomit slime mold deserves the name it was given. The name is also easier to remember and pronounce than its scientific name: Fuligo septica. Other nicknames that the weird looking mold has are dog barf fungus, scrambled egg slime and flowers of tan.

From a distance, dog barf slime mold might look like a yellow Frisbee that the neighbour kids tossed into your backyard. Bright yellow, and often eight to 10 inches in diameter, dog barf slime mold shows up overnight without warning. After a day or two it loses its colour, dries up, and becomes brown or black.

Dog vomit slime mold is often mistaken for a fungus because it behaves like mushrooms in the garden. Like mushrooms, it prefers to grow in the shade, under moist conditions and thrives off decaying matter.

The spores of dog vomit slime mold can sit idle or dormant for a long time, waiting patiently to open. When conditions are just right, depending on moisture, heat, and food, the fruiting bodies pop open to reveal the colourful mold.

Dog barf slime mold is windborne and can exist without notice for months and years. It most often attaches itself to wood mulch because it likes the moisture and decaying matter. It is also found on compost piles, stacks of firewood or debris, or on the bottom side of a damp deck or shed. It has been known to grow on damp grass, where a thick layer of thatch is present.

As disgusting as it looks, dog vomit slime mold is not harmful. It will not harm plants, pets or any creatures below or above the ground. A day or two after it shows its bright colours, it disappears into the mulch or soil. If you are bothered by its appearance, shovel it into a plastic bag and set it at the curb on garbage day. Do not dump it into the compost pile.