Some like them hot. Others won’t touch hot peppers with a 10-foot branch.

Peppers are the only vegetable with a huge range of tastes. Tomatoes, for example, all taste like tomatoes, no matter the variety. Ditto for beans, cabbage and corn. But peppers range from the easy-to-eat sweet bell pepper to the impossible to digest Carolina reaper.

There is a pepper for all tastes. Sweet green California wonder and better belle continue to be most popular and perfect for the veggie tray, salad bar or cooked up in a stir fry. Sweet big daddy, orange blaze and red knight do not taste much different but are prettier in yellow, orange and red.

Homegrown sweet peppers are tastier than those bought from the produce aisle because greenhouse peppers are grown with the single objective to grow as fast as possible in the shortest time. The result are peppers filled with water.

Peppers are easy to grow as long as they get lots of heat and sunshine. Pick a spot in the veggie garden that will not get shade from other garden plants. Peppers look tidy as they grow, so do not be afraid to plant them in the flower garden.