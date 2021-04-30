





Article content The United Way of Sarnia-Lambton announced two Critical Service grants this week, as donations of stocks and other equities are being received. “I am very proud to announce the funding of two very important services in our community,” said Jason Killingsworth, United Way of Sarnia-Lambton volunteer president. “We are funding $30,000 for a warming shelter on Walpole Island First Nation as they are seeing a greater need, and $20,000 for St. Vincent de Paul for increased specific products in their food bank program.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. United Way distributes Critical Service grants Back to video Killingsworth said the warming shelter on Walpole Island First Nation was set up early this year to meet a growing need of homeless in that area and, since its opening, has seen more and more people needing emergency shelter. United Way funding will be used to assist in the cost of completing renovations at the shelter to safely allow women to stay at the shelter and will help cover some of the administrative expenses to ensure the safety of those staying at the shelter.

Article content With respect to the St. Vincent de Paul, funding will be used specifically to purchase products such as cleaning supplies, vitamins, foods and supplements to meet diabetic needs, and other high in demand products that are not always available in large numbers at the St. Vincent de Paul food bank. Meanwhile, Vicky Ducharme, the 2021 United Way campaign chair, said a number of people have already started supporting this year’s United Way campaign, including a number of donations of stocks and other appreciated equities. “I think people are really understanding the financial benefits of donating stocks to the United Way of Sarnia-Lambton. They are avoiding capital gains tax, and receiving a charitable gift receipt for tax purposes for the entire value of the donation,” she said. “Already, we’ve had approximately $20,000 in shares donated to the United Way, and while the Canadian and U.S. stock market has done well so far this year, we are hopeful that more donors will take advantage of the unique tax advantages, and support our community through the United Way at the same time.” Ducharme suggested that interested donors contact their trusted financial adviser for any questions they might have. She added that the “stock transfer” form is available on the United Way website to print off and complete at www.theunitedway.on.ca. The United Way campaign will officially begin in September, but more and more fundraising now occurs throughout the year with a heavy emphasis during the fall. In March, The Bagel Factory, located on London Road in Sarnia, completed a March Madness Bagel fundraiser, raising more than $1,200 for this year’s drive. This project was so successful the owners of The Bagel Factory are excited to repeat the promotion in September and again next March.

Article content “We are also very excited to extend our very successful partnership with Top Shelf Canada, makers of Front Street Heat again this summer. I look forward to announcing details of that promotion in the coming weeks,” said Ducharme. The local United Way will decide on the 2021 fundraising goal at its June board meeting, and is typically announced to the community in mid-August, when some 8,000 fundraising letters will be mailed out in our community. Plans currently are for retail business and construction companies to receive their mailing in May. The two recent funding announcements, the warming shelter at Walpole Island First Nation, and the Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul, is in addition to what was announced in early April, when the United Way provided funding to the River City Vineyard Nutritious Snack program and the Habitat for Humanity Handyman program highlighting the United Way’s updated funding priorities focusing on poverty and other critical service needs in our community. Earlier this year, the United Way announced its three funding priorities going forward will be from Poverty to Possibility; Healthy People Strong Communities, which has a large seniors and mental health focus; and All That Kids Can Be, giving local youth as best of start as possible in their adolescent years.

