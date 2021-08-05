United Way has $1,750,000 goal in Sarnia-Lambton
Article content
The fundraising has started.
Advertisement
Article content
Although the traditional United Way of Sarnia-Lambton campaign will not kick off officially until mid-September, it’s clear the campaign team has hit the ground running.
United Way has $1,750,000 goal in Sarnia-Lambton Back to video
Just announced this week, the United Way has set its goal at $1,750,000 and is already approaching five per cent of that total.
“We are delighted to have raised almost $100,000 already for our goal,” said campaign chair Vicky Ducharme.
The United Way has started a new monthly province-wide 50/50 draw, and any Ontario resident over the age of 18 can purchase tickets to support the local United Way.
For those interested in purchasing tickets, you are invited to log onto www.united5050.ca.
“We have been months finalizing details for the raffles, and are excited to finally begin the ticket sales,” said Ducharme. “We are grateful to Drewlo Holdings for generously sponsoring the Early Bird prize of $1,000.”
The other key component to this year’s fundraising strategy is the official launch of its new local website.
“We are delighted to announce our new United Way website which includes a new state of the art e-commerce platform for United Way events and merchandise,” said Ducharme. “It has easy access for all donors and local residents to review how and where their United Way contributions are used here in Sarnia-Lambton.”
Ducharme added that the United Way is grateful to Enbridge who sponsored the cost of the locally designed website by CR Creative in Wyoming. Ducharme said no United Way contributions were used to pay for the website, that the cost was sponsored by Enbridge.
Advertisement
Article content
“The entire Enbridge family including employees, their families, and retirees have a long tradition of United Way support,” she said.
“Check out the website at www.theunitedway.on.ca,” she added. “All the latest United Way news, upcoming events, plus the link to the monthly 50/50’s can be found on the redesigned website.
“We have a number of direct mail pieces going out this month, largely to retirees and rural residents inviting them to support the United Way. Many other companies are already meeting and planning their fall fundraising efforts,” she said.
Ducharme said she is excited to announce that the annual Sarnia Sting OHL hockey club will again hold the traditional Sarnia Sting Black and White game.
Ducharme said details are still being worked out, but she hopes to have a final announcement in a couple of weeks. “We will have a black-and-white 50-50 game, a stick raffle, and admission as always by donation at the gate,” she said.
As a reminder, On The Dot Sarnia is in the midst of running their annual United Way bottle and can drive. Individuals can either call On The Dot Sarnia at 519-383-5566 to arrange to have their cans and bottles picked up. Residents can drop them off in person on Aug. 15, at Christo’s parking lot on the corner of Capel and Exmouth streets in Sarnia between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.