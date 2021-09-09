United Way has raised 19% of goal already; campaign officially begins Sept. 15
The United Way is Sarnia-Lambton has surpassed its first $330,000 level in this year’s $1.75-million drive.
“We are delighted with the response of our direct mail campaign already,” said campaign chair Vicky Ducharme. “It seems that Sarnia-Lambton residents are well aware that this will be a challenging campaign this year, and with our focus now on From Poverty to Possibility, All That Kids Can Be, and Healthy People, Strong Communities, there are even more programs and services depending on us. We have a long way to go, but we are encouraged so far.”
Ducharme indicated the United Way has raised 19 per cent of this year’s target, with the official kick-off set for Sept. 15. Much of the campaign growth over the past month occurred thanks to retirees and other individuals who received their pledge cards through the mail. Fifty donors have already donated online this year at www.theunitedway.on.ca.
One of the new strategies for the United Way are online 50/50 draws. The first will be drawn Wednesday, Sept. 15. To purchase 50/50 tickets for that draw, log onto www.unitedway5050.ca.
There are a number of large industrial employee campaigns that will soon begin, including Imperial, Cabot Canada, CF Industries and Shell Canada. Others are still in the planning process.
“We are really excited that several employee campaigns plan to use both paper pledge cards as in past years, and the online pledge campaign tool that was used last year,” said Ducharme.
Coming up later this month, there will be two Pembina events, including the Pembina golf tournament, and their annual Meats for Eats Raffle, which will feature a $1,000 gift card from Davey Jones and a $500 prepaid Visa card.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by contacting the United Way, and the entry for a foursome for the Pembina golf tournament is $400.
For more information on the golf tournament, and the raffle, please contact the United Way at 519-336-5452 or email rebecca@theunitedway.on.ca.
The United Way is planning additional public events for later this month and October.
Traditionally, several donors enjoy stopping by the United Way office at 1362 Lambton Mall Rd. just down from Mall Road Library to personally donate and pick up their tax receipt at the same time.
“We also invite donors to call the United Way office at 519-336-5452 or to visit us online and follow the Donate Now links,” said Ducharme.
Meanwhile, 10 new videos have recently been uploaded to the United Way of Sarnia-Lambton YouTube channel including short interviews from donors, volunteers from agencies, and even people whose lives have been changed thanks to a United Way funded agency.
“We are very pleased with the viewership already have a number of videos that were posted last year on our YouTube channel, and we look forward to adding additional videos in the coming weeks,” said Ducharme.
She said the United Way of Sarnia-Lambton YouTube channel can be reached by searching United Way of Sarnia-Lambton in the YouTube search bar or it is linked from the United Way of Sarnia-Lambton website by clicking on the YouTube icon.