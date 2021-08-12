What you won’t find on Google about hydrangeas

Gardeners who look to Google for a tutorial on how and when to prune hydrangeas will be disappointed, because straight answers are hard to find. To make matters simple, the first step in determining pruning details is to determine what kind of hydrangea you have. Once that’s done, you will know if your hydrangea blooms on buds formed last year or on new growth formed this year.

Smooth Hydrangeas bear the showy white round flowers that are true showstoppers. The most common are the old fashioned ‘Annabelle’ and the newer ‘Incrediball’ with larger flowers. This category blooms on buds that have formed on new wood in spring, and open in summer.

Article content

Hydrangeas that bloom on old wood should be pruned immediately after they are done flowering. But if you prune these in September when flowers are almost spent, there won’t be enough time to form buds in preparation for next year. By pruning these hydrangeas, you might forfeit flowers for one year. The recommendation is to avoid pruning these hydrangeas unless you find the plant to be too big. But go ahead and do minor pruning each spring to remove old stems that are weak, dead or not performing.

Hydrangeas that bloom on new wood can be pruned in late fall or early in spring. These include Panicle and Smooth Hydrangeas. Tree form hydrangeas should be pruned back each spring to avoid the top becoming too heavy.

Hydrangeas that are repeat bloomers should be pruned lightly, to avoid removing future blooms. Use a hand-held secateur type pruner to remove the oldest tired stems that are weak, dead or not performing.

Climbing Hydrangeas, a category not mentioned above, blooms white on attractive vines that lean or climb on fences and walls. These shade tolerant Hydrangeas won’t need pruning unless to make the plant smaller.

The good news is that with the exception of tree form varieties, Hydrangeas do not need much pruning. That’s in contrast to flowering shrubs like Forsythia, Spirea, Snowball and Weigela that are reinvigorated after they are cut back. Unless your Hydrangea has become too large, it might be best to leave your pruner in the garden shed.