When they flower, dogwoods put on a big show

Dogwoods. Unless they are flowering, they won’t cause heads to turn. But when in bloom, they put on a show like none other.

Dogwoods come in many shapes and sizes, ranging from small shrubs to large bushes that could be called small trees. Some have beautiful flowers while others are known for their foliage. Some are native while most are not.

Eastern flowering dogwood (Cornus florida) is a native understory tree that grows under tall trees and at the edge of the forest. It is plentiful in the middle and southern states but is on the endangered species list in Ontario. There are a few in the bush in areas near London, Chatham, Windsor and along Lake Erie to the Niagara Region. Supposedly there are a few near Sarnia and near Kettle Point, although I have never seen them. Flowers are tiny and yellow, surrounded by four showy, white leaves that everyone thinks are flowers.

Chinese flowering dogwood (Cornus kousa) is similar to our native dogwood, but with a more uniform shape and longer lasting blooms. The small tree with an ultimate height and spread of 25 feet is suited for smaller city lots. Like its native cousin, Chinese dogwood likes rich, well-drained soil.