Why February’s snow and cold snap was a good thing

The earth is saying “aaah.”

Farmers have something to smile about, as do horticulturists and conservationists. Weather-wise, it has been a perfect winter.

December and January were warmer than usual with little snow. That suited most of us just fine. We could wash the car outdoors. We saved a few dollars on heating bills and we left the snow shovel in the garden shed.

But those who understand soil science and plant biology smiled in February when a deep freeze arrived. Smiles became broader when the bitter cold was followed by a wallop of snow.

Why do farmers like cold? Fields are bare, trees are skeletons and there is no income. Yet, there is a lot going on below the surface. A deep freeze causes frost to penetrate deep, thus improving soil structure. A deep freeze improves soil drainage and improves aeration. Earthworms also smile after a deep freeze.

Cold weather serves to eliminate or reduce many harmful insects and plant diseases. We have come to learn that, while some insects and fungus are helpful, an overabundance of any pest is not welcome. An extended cold snap helps create a healthy balance and may reduce the need for extensive pesticide applications.