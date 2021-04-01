Article content

Looking for instant gratification? Plant lettuce. In fact, lettuce grows so quickly that, for the time it takes to drive back and forth to the grocery store, you might as well have grown your own.

Leaf lettuce is quickest growing and can be harvested as soon as 30 days after planting.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. You can harvest leaf lettuce 30 days after planting Back to video

The other wonderful thing about growing lettuce is there is no need to wait until after the last frost for planting. Lettuce does not mind a bit of frost and can be planted in the garden in April. When May or June arrives, plant beans or carrots in the same space.

Lettuce is a cool season crop that does not like summer heat. Growing lettuce in July or August will give disappointing results. When late summer arrives, a new crop can be planted for enjoyment in early fall.

All types of lettuce can be planted as soon as ground is workable in spring. Lettuce seeds need warm weather to germinate but, once growing, would like temperatures under 25 C. To enjoy a successive crop, plant new lettuce every two weeks. Do not bother planting after the first of June.