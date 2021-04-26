Bailey called on to help end economic lockdown

It appears that politicians make one set of rules for the constituents and a completely different set of rules for themselves, which we discovered, to our disgust, when the politicians have haircuts and travel out of country at holiday times. That is totally unacceptable!

There’s no equality in the methods of business closures, no logic in what’s essential or non-essential, and no consistency in how these imposed restrictions are carried out from city to city. Our businesses are all essential. We are all essential.

Grants from the province are a gesture, but they’re too small to even erase partial business owners’ debts. And these debts have been caused by all levels of government.

The obvious plan to saving our economy right now is to restore everyone’s right to the freedom of earning a living. You cannot allow the prices of food, gas, and all other necessities to keep rising when people have no way to earn or pay for these things.

Please look at the “bigger picture” and stand up for the people of Sarnia-Lambton. If you do nothing now, then in one or two years, our economy will be dead and there will be absolutely no chance of revival.

The effects of the restrictions are far greater than the measures imposed. We’ve all been forced into either semi or total isolation with no physical interactions with our families and friends. And the biggest tragedy of all is the effect of this on our precious children and seniors. They are being subjected to solitary confinement without committing a crime. Isolation is the worst penalty. It’s been the single-handed destroyer of education, and the detriment of health and well-being, livelihoods, and entire communities.

And exposure to electromagnetic frequencies (EMF) with most of our lives now being forced to take place online, is definitely not good for our health either!

And please stop saying “roll up your sleeves” because, as yet, we cannot even create herd immunity without proving if the vaccine actually stops transmission, and we haven’t been able to do that, yet! (as per our medical officer of health on April 21, at the Lambton County council morning committee meeting).

What we need is Mother Nature’s natural herd immunity, which is only possible if we can all get back to living our lives as soon as possible.

We need you to please take a very strong message from Sarnia-Lambton to Premier Ford, and let him know that the only exit from this disastrous mess is to remove all the lockdowns and let everyone return to their work and livelihoods, in order to reclaim their health, well-being, sanity, and survival. This doesn’t mean that safety and precautionary measures can’t be adhered to, it means we want all our freedoms back to be able to live life to the full, once more!

Please take this stern message to the Ontario Legislature, and take a stand for your constituents.

Margaret Bird

Sarnia city councillor