One year ago, on March 2, 2020, Sarnia city council heard a presentation from interested citizens about electric buses for Sarnia Transit. Council directed staff to investigate the feasibility of electric buses.

Now the federal government has announced an additional $2.7 billion to fund electric buses for transit.

Sarnia Transit should be at the front of the line for new buses!

Marshall Kern

Sarnia