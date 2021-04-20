Eye care inequity ignored by Ontario government

Article content

Amid all of the healthcare crises that have been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and that are continuing today, the Ontario government continues in its quest to decrease or eliminate the health services that Ontarians depend upon.

The most recent provincial budget provides for only a one per cent raise in health care funding, amid soaring costs that hospitals are experiencing due to COVID-19. If the government does not increase its funding, hospital services will have to diminish drastically or be eliminated.

One situation that is not being publicized surround Ontario’s optometrists. For 30 years, optometrist’s fees have been covered by OHIP; for 30 years there has been no meaningful change or negotiation in the OHIP fees paid to optometrists.

Due to this chronic underfunding, OHIP now covers roughly half of an eye exam, with the remainder of an eye exam being absorbed by the optometrist. The Ontario government has been happy to let this happen, but it is far from fair.