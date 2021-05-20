Lack of scriptural obedience

Observer Readers
May 20, 2021  •  18 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
LetterLogo

I would like to comment on your front-page article on May 18, “Locked-Out Church Holds Huge Outdoor Service”.

The scriptures are clear on our relationship as Christians to government laws. St. Paul in writing to the Romans tells us in Romans 13: 1-7 as Christians we must be obedient to the government because God put them there. Perhaps for the very reasons you mentioned in your article “these disputes separate and divide communities.”

Christians must be obedient to teaching of scripture and that is not happening in the Aylmer Church.

Pete Emmons

Sarnia

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sarnia

This Week in Flyers