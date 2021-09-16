LETTER: Appalled by treatment of Sarnia city councillor

In regard to the Sarnia city council meeting on Sept. 13, the majority decision to force city hall staff and councillors to show proof of vaccination as a condition of their employment or ability to sit on council violates our Canadian rights and freedoms.

In addition, the treatment of Coun. Margaret Bird regarding her assumed vaccination status by certain fellow councillors was appalling. By identifying the one individual on council who was not vaccinated as “her,” this violated Coun. Bird’s privacy. The decision to disclose one’s medical status is solely up to the individual and not for public knowledge.

Since the mayor has encouraged council to demonstrate inclusivity in our community, this display of exclusivity of any unvaccinated councillors (by choice or medical exemption) goes directly against the proposed recommendation of Mayor Mike Bradley.

Mike McKegney

Sarnia