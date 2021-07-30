LETTER: Censorship of Ontario doctors is unacceptable
Article content
The licensing body that governs Ontario’s doctors, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, issued a statement April 30 that forbids doctors from questioning or debating any or all of the official measures imposed in response to COVID-19. This is unacceptable.
Advertisement
Article content
Moreover, the college is threatening doctors with punishment, investigations and disciplinary action if they speak out against the official COVID-19 response.
LETTER: Censorship of Ontario doctors is unacceptable Back to video
Yet a brave group of doctors are standing their ground. They say their primary duty of care is not to the college or any other authority, but to their patients.
“When we became physicians, we pledged to put our patients first and that our ethical and professional duty is always first toward our patients,” the group states.
They say the college’s statement is ordering them to violate their duty and their pledge to their patients in the following ways:
- The denial of the scientific method: The CPSO is ordering physicians to put aside the scientific method and to not debate the processes and conclusions of science.
“We physicians know and continue to believe that throughout history, opposing views, vigorous debate and openness to new ideas have been the bedrock of scientific progress. Any major advance in science has been arrived at by practitioners vigorously questioning ‘official’ narratives and following a different path in the pursuit of truth.”
- The violation of their pledge to use evidence-based medicine for their patients: “By ordering us not to debate and not to question, the CPSO is also asking us to violate our pledge to our patients that we will always seek the best, evidence-based scientific methods for them and advocate vigorously on their behalf.”
Advertisement
Article content
The CPSO statement orders physicians, for example, not to discuss or communicate with the public about “lockdown” measures. Lockdown measures are the subject of lively debate by world-renown and widely respected experts and there are widely divergent views on this subject. The explicitly anti-lockdown Great Barrington Declaration was written by experts from Harvard, Stanford and Oxford universities and more than 40,000 physicians have signed this declaration. Martin Kuldorf (Harvard), David Katz (Yale), Jay Bhattacharya (Stanford) and Sunetra Gupta (Oxford) continue to strongly oppose lockdowns.
The college is ordering doctors to express only pro-lockdown views, or else face investigation and discipline. This tyrannical, anti-science CPSO directive is regarded by thousands of Canadian physicians and scientists as unsupported by science and as violating the first duty of care to their patients.
- Violation of duty of informed consent. The CPSO is also ordering doctors to violate their sacred duty of informed consent – which is the process by which the patient/public is fully informed of the risks, benefits and any alternatives to the treatment or intervention, before consent is given.
The Nuremberg Code, the doctors write, drafted in the aftermath of the atrocities perpetrated within the Nazi concentration camps, expressly forbids the imposition of any kind of intervention without informed consent.
The doctors’ group believes the college’s April 30 statement represents a watershed moment in the assault on free speech and scientific inquiry.
They say they will never comply and will always put their patients first.
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario must immediately withdraw and rescind its statement of April 30.
You can support our doctors by signing their declaration at: https://canadianphysicians.org
George Stanko
Sarnia