LETTER: Cheeky Monkey owners say goodbye

As we close another chapter and move to a new one, we want to thank you for your years of support and friendship while we built Cheeky Monkey record store into the success it became.

We moved to Sarnia 22 years ago after deciding to close our once-thriving video rental store in Wallaceburg. During the 17-plus years of that business, we sold records, cassettes and, eventually, CDs and were one of the first to sell videos. When the video rental business started to sputter, we decided to look for a new opportunity in a larger market.

Roland harboured the dream of owning a record store. Sarnia turned out to be the place for us. We could see the potential of the downtown with it smattering of eclectic shops.

The first year was a struggle since we were competing against several other similar stores, some being chain stores. Eventually, our diverse selection, product knowledge and fair pricing earned a loyal, strong customer base. We will be forever grateful to those customers, many who have become close friends.

But now is the time to move on and retire. For the first time in decades, Sarnia will be without a record store. Our departure may open the door for someone to open a new shop. Or perhaps some of the shops already carrying used items will step up. That is our hope.

Besides our customers, we must thank the real stars of Sarnia: the local and indie talent of musicians and visual artists who contributed greatly to how far we came in 22 years. With great pride, we have watched many locals go on to develop their talents and become successes.

We would be remiss if we did not also give credit and thanks to our local media for all the stories of our events that were covered over the decades.

Lastly we need to thank our family and close friends for always understanding when we had to decline invitations and for helping when called upon to lend a hand when we’d hold our larger events. They understood the dedication and long days it takes to be self-employed.

Our retirement is our choice. It is not because of the pandemic or business not going well. It is because we are ready to start a new, exciting chapter as retired folk.

Sarnia, you are a wonderful city that welcomed us with open arms and for that we will be forever grateful.

Mary Anne and Roland Peloza

Sarnia