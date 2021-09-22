LETTER: It’s time for new ideas

Article content

I read the article today on the candidates for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.

I feel that Jason Henry’s remarks need to be remembered and acted upon by all Canadians.

The importance of reconciliation is why he ran and to make sure Indigenous voices are heard.

But, ultimately, the change we need across Canada involves all of us to change our thinking, change our perspective and to grow in our understanding and grow in our relationships.

We will never succeed by digging in our heels. It is time to consider new ideas with input from all parties for the benefit of all.

Patricia Hobin

Sarnia