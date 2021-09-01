No government has done more to protect and keep this country together in the midst of a horrific pandemic than the Trudeau government. Despite Ms. Rade's rant (Aug. 26, 2021), we want the Liberals to continue to govern.

Article content

No government has done more to protect and keep this country together in the midst of a horrific pandemic than the Trudeau government. Despite Ms. Rade’s rant (Aug. 26, 2021), we want the Liberals to continue to govern.

Considering that health care is a provincial responsibility, the Trudeau government has stepped in where Conservative premiers failed, especially with long-term care homes. Health care is not a priority for these premiers, including our own Doug Ford, who even had to have his arm twisted to agree to vaccine passports. “Buck a beer” promises are no cure for the woes of Ontario.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. LETTER: Support for Liberal party Back to video

There is never a good time for an election, but if you want this country to prosper, then the only party that cares is the Liberal party.

Marianne and David Nichols

Sarnia