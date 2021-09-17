We were thrilled to read the Sarnia city council notes concerning reducing the speed limit to 40 mph on some city streets. Nice to see council voted for public input.

The comment from Coun. Terry Burrell about not having public input because there have been no complaints is hilarious. We’ve been complaining for years about speeding on our street. We have written numerous letters to the chief of police concerning this problem.

LETTER: Thumbs up for lower speed limit

Did Mr. Burrell think the Slow Down signs people are posting on their front lawns are there for decorations?

We tried posting those Slow Down signs on the boulevard but it seems people can’t read or just don’t care.

Will changing the speed limit slow people down? I doubt it. There isn’t enough enforcement, so they get away with it.

This is why we need public input!

Terry Lindsay

Sarnia