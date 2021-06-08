LETTER: Why didn’t these MPPs cast a vote?

Article content

Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring” documents the adverse environmental effects caused by the indiscriminate use of pesticides, particularly DDT. One of the chapters is entitled “Spring Won’t Come.”

On May 22, Premier Ford announced his re-opening plan. Although the three-step plan did not articulate well that a free and open Ontario was forthcoming, it was good news. Or was it?

Two days prior to the re-opening announcement, Ford recommended to Solicitor General Sylvia Jones that she introduce a motion to amend and extend his emergency authority to Dec. 1, 2021.

What? Wait a minute! What about the re-opening plan? How deceitful!

On May 31, the motion to extend the expiry date of the Reopening Ontario Act was voted on. The Premier’s request was granted. It passed with less than 50 per cent of the Legislature. There were 36 ayes, 22 nays and 66 MPPs who did not vote.

Sixty-six spineless men and women lacked the moral integrity to take a stand. What a perversion of democracy! Naively, I thought MPPs were in the Legislature to assure their constituents’ best interests are met. They had no excuse. COVID-19 procedures were in place to allow all MPPs to vote on all Bills.

The local MPPs who did not vote are Monte McNaughton, Lambton-Kent-Middlesex; Rick Nicholls, Chatham-Kent-Essex; and Bob Bailey, Sarnia-Lambton.

Like DDT, it looks like Doug’s Diabolical Tyranny will continue.

Now is time to exercise our legitimate rights and freedoms before they are lost forever.

Anne Stewart

RR 4, Wallaceburg