It is disappointing that the Sarnia Central Track facility has closed because of the Bluewater Health heli-pad. While the heli-pad is an essential service required by the hospital, did it have to be constructed at the expense of the track? Can’t the two co-exist?

The track serves the widest range of community demographics possible. From toddlers learning to walk with their parents and children learning to ride their bikes, to adults and seniors exercising for cardio-health or weight management, it’s in an environment (especially for seniors) that’s safe from the skateboarders or bikers or vehicles that have little regard for pedestrians, or from the blustery winds on the water-front.

LETTER: Why not have the track and a heli-pad?

Bluewater Health’s position that the new track facility at Great Lakes Secondary School can be used by the community is a misrepresentation. The Great Lakes facility will not be freely accessible, it will not be available during the day, nor will it be available after school. But the present track is accessible to everyone all of the time. It is also centrally located, and it enhances the area.

This community is losing a recreational asset that doesn’t exist in other communities, an asset that other communities would love to have. Visitors are always impressed with the facility and the most common response is “I wish we had this in our city.”

Even if the rubberized surface of the track is at end of life, the asphalt base is a viable option. Community users don’t need the rubberized surface; they just need a smooth track to safely walk or run or learn to ride a new bike or give a new parent exercise pushing the stroller with their infant.

With COVID, heart health, and healthy weight management being so “front and centre”, and all of which burden our health care system, one would think Bluewater Health would embrace having a track like this and accommodating both it and the heli-pad, particularly when many of their staff use the track during their breaks.

Imagine what an example this could be for Ontario if a community and local health provider utilized a track facility to facilitate the mental and physical well-being of their community and patients to improve the quality of life and reduce the stress on the local health care system?

What other health provider/community has a genuine Olympic track as part of their campus for the benefit of residents and patients?

This was a golden opportunity for Bluewater Health to become a national leader in health care innovation, and they squandered it.

Michael Mroczek

Sarnia