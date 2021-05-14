No washrooms but plenty of fries

Article content

This might be worth sharing as others may have had the same experience.

Thursday afternoon, after attending a private service, a few family members made their way to the bridges to enjoy some fries. It was a beautiful afternoon. The waterfront was busy with lots of cars, people kids and dogs enjoying their time outside.

Nature was calling for some before ordering our fries. We checked out three washrooms and they were all “closed for the season.” Are you kidding me? With three fry trucks in the area, but no availability to washrooms!

We checked the main one by the bridge, the other smaller one near the splash pad area and finally the building near waterworks.

With the washrooms open at Canatara Park, why are the ones at the bridges all closed? There may be a pandemic still going on, but we are encouraged to get outside, so this situation is ridiculous and totally unacceptable. The public deserves better. Needless to say, we left for home without having our fries.

N. L. Wark

Sarnia