Politicians clinging to COVID powers

I think politicians really like the powers the pandemic made available to them and are reluctant to give them up and go back to the democracy and freedoms Canadians enjoyed pre-pandemic.

I understand the State of Emergency ended last month but the lock downs and restrictions are still in effect. Why? The health minister’s gloomy messages attempt to keep people in fear by the threat of variants. Perhaps she could smile and let people know how quickly the numbers have lessened.

The federal government has enjoyed the ability to act as a majority rather than the minority they are and has stifled debate, opposition and even crucial information. They have even attempted to pass legislation allowing them to decide what Canadians should or should not watch via internet providers. Scary stuff – they really need to go.

Provincially, the premier continues to keep businesses closed and numbers restricted – six people instead of four are now allowed to sit at a table on a patio, in the fresh air. However, he lifted his restrictions allowing 10,000 to 12,000 people to gather, shoulder to shoulder, at a vigil in London recently. Isn’t this being somewhat hypocritical?

I continue to question who comes up with the numbers of how many people can be in a business, house, church or restaurant and how does the province arrive at them.

Other countries have long since gone back to normalcy and people are enjoying pre pandemic life once again.

Bernice Rade

Forest