Questions about Sarnia’s expected infrastructure costs

In light of all of this, I’d like to offer some practical perspectives. To illustrate a point, when infrastructure was being installed during the Second World War era, were taxpayers paying massive city taxes to cover the costs or were there other funding mechanisms involved? Should future taxpayers pay massive city taxes to cover future infrastructure costs?

The story, however, seemed to leave an ominous impression of possible future massive property tax hikes to address these assets.

The honesty in the story is appreciated. It is always useful to have things explained.

The April 29 edition of the Sarnia Observer contained a story on big infrastructure costs in the hundreds of millions of dollars expected in the 2040-60 time frame, as some infrastructures will reach their end of life as some were built during the Second World War-era construction boom.

According to StatsCanada, the median total income (before income tax) for “couple families” (with or without children) in 2016 was $89,610. Using simplified assumptions, the federal tax payable on this amount would be around $13,300 after the non-refundable tax credit is applied. Ontario income tax is usually around 50 per cent of the federal income tax, so $6,700.

A common city and county combined property tax for a house in Sarnia could be around $4,500 per year (five per cent of the total income).

The total adds up to $24,500 in taxes to the city, county, province, and federal governments. This equates to 27 per cent of a family household income, leaving $65,110 to serve the needs and wants of households with the following typical annual costs – food ($20,000), mortgage ($15,000), hydro ($1,200), water/sewer ($1,200), heating ($1,000), house/car insurance ($3,000), and still other things.

In addition, there are significant periodic costs such as $15,000 to $20,000 for a new roof every 15 to 20 years, $40,000 to $60,000 for a new car every 10 to 15 years, and $10,000 dollars for a new furnace and air conditioner every 15 years.

Just between all taxes and regular annual expenses (not including periodic major expenses), this adds up to $65,900 per year.

A good question to ask is, “Is there a specific limit on how much money governments can morally take away from people?”

Is there not a more equitable way to approach the future infrastructure cost crisis? Given that most current infrastructure started forming just after the beginning of the last century, why don’t municipalities collectively and proactively approach the federal government for another once-in-a-century infrastructure investment? Didn’t the Canadian government suggest this already?

Finally, how does updating budgets just per inflation cause service level cuts? Do city wages rise faster than inflation? Taxpayer income adjustments are limited by inflation. Is the inflation factor not reflective of real-world cost changes? If so, wouldn’t the federal government need to change this lest taxpayers get short-changed in their income adjustments?

Manuel Marta

Sarnia