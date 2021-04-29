Time to be responsible

Article content

There are two articles in today’s Observer: One of them describes the situation in India where premature relaxation of the COVID restrictions caused disastrous consequences, hundreds of thousands of deaths every day. The other item on the front page tells about a group of people who demand that Ontario should follow that road and ease the restrictions. The latter one appears to be sympathetic to the protesters and sorry for them being ticketed by the police.

Looking at the situation in India it is not a responsible position.

John Timar

Bright’s Grove