Why the hate against the premier and others?

Some folks don’t believe that the COVID is real. Really? It is killing people and all we have to do is wear a mask and don’t stand too close to one another. Is that too hard?

Why do the Opposition parties keep yelling that Premier Doug Ford is doing something wrong. What good does yelling at someone do? Instead why not make some good suggestions that would help the government and the people deal with this?

By the way, I didn’t vote for Ford, but he is the one in power – so let’s help him. This is really hard stuff that he is dealing with and he is trying! Humans are dying and humans are yelling.

Why the hate? Why can’t we work together?

Do people really feel that scientists or someone is trying to snow us with the virus? Really?

Look at the past and see the different viruses that came about and the vaccines that helped us. Have we become so superior that we think we know everything?

Give your head a shake folks and let’s do what we have to do to get rid of this virus so all of us can feel free again!

If you know something that might help then speak up.

Sharon Stewart

Sarnia