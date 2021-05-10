Blue Jays' charity helps Field of Dreams in Forest

The Toronto Blue Jays went to bat for the Forest Minor Baseball Association and hit a home run.

Jays Care Foundation – the Blue Jays’ charitable arm – has given a $54,800 grant to refurbish the diamond at Coultis Park.

"It's been a tough year," Forest Minor Baseball Association president Kevin Goodhand said. "This announcement gives everybody in the community and our players something to really look forward to."

“It’s been a tough year,” Forest Minor Baseball Association president Kevin Goodhand said. “This announcement gives everybody in the community and our players something to really look forward to.”

The 14 organizations to receive $1 million this year from Jays Care Foundation were announced Friday night on Sportsnet before the Blue Jays game.

“It was very exciting to hear our organization included on that list on Sportsnet,” Goodhand said. “I have lots of e-mails from the players and parents.”

Forest Minor Baseball applied with the Municipality of Lambton Shores for the Field of Dreams grant.

The money will be used to tear down the field’s concrete dugouts and replace them with roofed chain-link dugouts for better air flow and accessibility.