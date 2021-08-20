Brigade glad to be back on the diamond
The Sarnia Brigade aren’t playing for gold this weekend, but at least they’re playing – and that means a lot to the team members.
The Brigade are taking part in a six-team senior AAA tournament in Tecumseh.
This doesn’t replace the Baseball Ontario senior elimination tournament, which was cancelled for the second straight year, but it’s a chance for the Brigade to face some elite opponents.
The Brigade are still the reigning provincial champions after winning the 2019 crown.
They played late Friday against the host Tecumseh Thunder in their opening game at the double-knockout tournament.
“I think most of the feeling amongst the guys is they feel pretty fortunate that we actually get to play a tournament,” Brigade manager James Grant said. “It’s been such a long haul just to come back from COVID, and guys miss baseball so much.
“I think there’s more of a feeling that (there’s) a little bit of normalcy, and get back to the really competitive do-or-die stuff next year maybe. I won’t say that’s for all the guys, but I think a lot of guys are just really happy that they get to do something that feels a little bit normal.”
The senior elimination tournament on the civic holiday weekend normally has more than 20 teams.
The Windsor Stars, Windsor Athletics, Brampton and Milton are the other teams playing this weekend.
“A lot of good teams are not there. I don’t know if teams will be calling them(selves) the provincial champs. Call themselves the COVID champs with an asterisk, maybe,” Grant said, laughing.
The Brigade didn’t have a league this year because the Southwestern senior circuit opted to not play. They put together an exhibition schedule and went undefeated.
“We’ve got a good team,” Grant said. “I think we did a good job keeping guys interested and getting some baseball in to prepare for next year when it goes back to normal in eliminations. Our only thing is, how well are you going to hit (this weekend) when you face all the top pitching in Ontario? That’ll be the interesting part for us.”
Tyler Whitbread was the Brigade starting pitcher Friday. Mike Damchuk, Derek Masse, Nick Baljeu and Wade Babula will also take the mound if Sarnia goes deep enough.
“We’ve got pitching,” Grant said. “Hopefully we can hit enough that we can get into those later games where pitching matters a little more.”
Their season probably won’t end this weekend. No one wants to put away their gloves yet.
“Everyone on the team basically wants to keep going and just keep getting as many games in as we can,” Grant said. “There’s a lot of love of the game, I think, in the group.”