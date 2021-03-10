Chychrun's scoring touch sparks Coyotes

Article content

When Jakob Chychrun scores, the Arizona Coyotes win.

The Coyotes are 6-0-0 this season when the former Sarnia Sting defenceman finds the net and 6-10-3 when he doesn’t.

He’s on a two-game goal streak going into Wednesday’s contest against the Colorado Avalanche.

Chychrun’s seven goals were third in the NHL among defencemen – two behind co-leaders Jeff Petry of Montreal and Aaron Ekblad of Florida – before Tuesday’s action.

With 18 points in 25 games, he was tied for ninth in scoring among blue-liners.

The 22-year-old Chychrun, who’s already in his fifth NHL season, has four goals in his past eight games.

The Coyotes are fifth in the West Division, one point behind the Avalanche for the division’s final playoff spot, after winning 3-2 Monday in Colorado.

“They’re obviously a fast team, and I think when we’re playing at our best we’re a fast team, too,” Chychrun said. “… It was a good character win for us.”