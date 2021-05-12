





Article content When Laura Dally was starring on the court, she never expected her basketball career to continue on the sidelines. Coaching wasn’t in her plans. The Bright’s Grove native had other goals to pursue. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Dally returns to national champion Huskies Back to video But that was a few years ago. Now she’s thrilled to return to her alma mater, the University of Saskatchewan, on a two-year contract as an assistant coach on the women’s team. “It was funny when I was playing. I remember thinking to myself, ‘I don’t know if I really want to coach,’” said Dally, 28. “But when you hang up the shoes and take a step back, I missed it. It’s not all of who I am, but it’s a really big part of me. “The coaching world has brought me back and now it’s really awesome to say that it’s my full-time job. I can coach and only do that for a living. I’m feeling really thankful to work for a program like Lisa’s built. Honestly, it’s top-notch.” Dally has been reunited with Saskatchewan Huskies head coach Lisa Thomaidis, who also coaches Canada’s national senior women’s team.

Article content “I am so excited to start working with Laura,” Thomaidis said in a statement. “She has done it all as an athlete. … She’s represented Canada on our national team, she’s played professionally in Europe and she’s won a national championship as a Huskie. “More importantly, Laura has a passion for giving back and sharing the lessons she’s learned over her illustrious career with our current and future Huskies.” Dally played two seasons with the Huskies from 2014 to ’16 after transferring from London’s Western University. She led them to their first Canadian championship in 2016 and was named the player of the game in the national final. The Huskies are the defending national champs after winning their second title in 2020. “I couldn’t be joining a better program,” Dally said. “The best coaching staff in the country, I think. The young women on the team, they work so hard. They’re great student-athletes. They approach and play the game the way it should be played. I’m really excited.” The Northern graduate was a two-time Canada West all-star. In 2016, she was the Canada West player of the year and a first-team all-Canadian. The shooting guard played one pro season in Germany in 2016-17 and also spent several years with Team Canada. She retired after Canada won gold at the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup in Argentina in August 2017. “It was the right time for me,” she said. “I put so much time into playing and loved all the highs and lows. Every athlete has that moment when they kind of know, and for me that was it.

Article content “I was looking forward to other things than (playing) basketball, like coaching and my marketing job. It’s kind of a full-circle moment to be back and now on the coaching staff with the Huskie program.” Dally has been living in Saskatoon since transferring to the Huskies. She’s made a lot of friends there in the close-knit basketball community. In January 2019, she launched Next Level Hoops, which offers one-on-one training, summer camps and team-based workouts. She’s the owner and lead coach, but the program will be paused while she’s coaching the Huskies. Dally has also been working with the Living Skies Indigenous Basketball League, a provincewide youth program from the Aboriginal Friendship Centres of Saskatchewan that will begin with camps this spring and then offer league play this fall. Dally has been coaching a Jr. Huskies under-17 travel team as well. “There’s a lot,” she said. “When I talk about all my experiences, I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, I did this,’ because coaching kind of does that. You just say yes to different opportunities.” When the Huskies needed help at scrimmages, Dally was back on her old court playing against the current team. She told Thomaidis about her interest in coaching them and quickly applied when an assistant’s job was available. “Laura will be a wonderful addition to our staff,” Thomaidis said. “… We are thrilled that she will be bringing her energy, positivity and valuable skill set to our environment.”

Article content Dally is quick to thank another of her former coaches, longtime Northern Vikings bench boss John Thrasher. “How lucky I was to have John Thrasher as a coach,” she said. “He’s impacted so many now-women that he coached in high school through the Northern system. I really couldn’t have gotten as far while playing and also now coaching. Just the time he put in with everyone. He was so dedicated. Just an amazing human.” Dally is eager to start working with the Huskies on next season and to recruit for further down the road. After playing there, she knows the kind of hard-working women who’ll fit in. “Solid people that want to be great teammates,” she said. “If you work hard and you’re a good teammate, we can teach you the rest as we go.” After winning two of the past five national titles, the Huskies expect to contend every year. “That’s the type of program and culture that’s here now, which is really awesome,” Dally said.

