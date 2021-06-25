Derek Drouin won’t compete this weekend at the Canadian Olympic track and field trials in Montreal, ending his hopes of defending his gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

Article content

Derek Drouin won’t compete this weekend at the Canadian Olympic track and field trials in Montreal, ending his hopes of defending his gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

The 31-year-old from Corunna won the men’s high jump at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Drouin ends Olympic journey by withdrawing from trials Back to video

However, he’s been plagued by back and Achilles tendon injuries since then.

Drouin was seeded third for the Olympic trials and was scheduled to jump Sunday. He announced on Instagram that he was pulling out of the meet.

“Unfortunately, my body hasn’t recovered during my two-week quarantine the way we hoped it would following my recent competition schedule in Europe,” he wrote. “Over the past couple of days my team and I have decided that it is not in my best interest to jump this weekend.

“My body isn’t ready, but I take comfort in knowing that we did absolutely everything in our power to get on that ‘start line.’ Sometimes things just don’t work out.”