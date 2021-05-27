Four Sting players in NHL draft rankings

Four Sarnia Sting players are on NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings for the 2021 NHL draft.

Mark Malone
Sarnia Sting goalie Ben Gaudreau plays against the Kingston Frontenacs in the first period at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont,. on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Mark Malone/Chatham Daily News/Postmedia Network
Goalie Ben Gaudreau, defenceman Ryan Mast, and forwards Ty Voit and Nolan Dann are among the 55 Ontario Hockey League players on the list released Thursday.

All four were also on NHL Central Scouting’s watch list in January.

Gaudreau, 18, is ranked second among North American netminders after backstopping Canada to gold at the IIHF under-18 men’s world championship earlier this month in Texas.

He posted a 10-13-1-1 record as a rookie in 2019-20 with a 4.34 goals-against average and .890 save percentage. The six-foot-two native of Corbeil, Ont., was a first-round pick in the 2019 OHL draft.

Mast, 18, is ranked 89th among North American skaters. The six-foot-four, 210-pound rearguard from Bloomfield, Mich., had one goal, 10 assists and 31 penalty minutes in 58 games during his rookie season in 2019-20.

Voit, who’ll turn 18 on June 10, is ranked 107th among North American skaters. The five-foot-nine winger from Pittsburgh had eight goals and 20 assists in 49 games during his debut OHL campaign in 2019-20.

Dann, 18, is ranked 213th among North American skaters. The Cambridge native had 26 goals and 22 assists in 52 games for the Georgetown Raiders in the Ontario Junior Hockey League in 2019-20 and also played one game with the Sting.

The London Knights lead the OHL with seven players in the rankings. Barrie, Kitchener, Ottawa, Peterborough, Sault Ste. Marie and Windsor join Sarnia in a second-place tie with four apiece.

The NHL draft will be held virtually July 23 (Round 1) and July 24 (Rounds 2-7).

Fazio faces Finland

Ex-Sting goalie Justin Fazio made 33 saves for Italy in a 3-0 loss to first-place Finland at the IIHF men’s world championship Thursday in Riga, Latvia.

The Sarnia native has a .899 save percentage and 4.27 goals-against average in four starts.

Italy (0-4) will continue the preliminary round against Kazakhstan on Saturday, Canada on Sunday and the United States on Tuesday.

