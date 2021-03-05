Galchenyuk passes first test with Marlies, Clune named captain

In his first ever game in the minors, ex-Sarnia Sting forward Alex Galchenyuk seemed to sense there’s nowhere to go but up.

Owned by four different NHL teams the past six months, in addition to a couple of earlier address changes, the former third overall pick in 2012 won’t get a sniff with the Toronto Maple Leafs until he shows some hunger and consistency with the AHL Marlies.

The Marlies’ 4-2 home opener win over the Manitoba Moose on Monday at an empty Coca-Cola Coliseum was a good start, with plenty of 5-on-5 and special teams duty. The latter saw the 27-year-old create sparks with Nick Robertson, the rookie who has his own designs on getting a rapid promotion to the Leafs.

He had another assist Wednesday in another 4-2 win over the Moose.

“It’s good to get out there in every part of the game, good to be trusted,” said Galchenyuk.

He debuted on left wing with centre Kalle Kossila and Joey Anderson as well as being plugged into the top man-advantage unit, where he assisted on an early Robertson goal and could have had more points. Coach Greg Moore also put him out at the end of the game, defending empty-net desperation by the Moose.