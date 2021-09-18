Geci, Tarasevich debut in Sting's pre-season loss to Spits

Alex Geci and Nikita Tarasevich debuted for the Sarnia Sting in a 5-4 exhibition loss to the Windsor Spitfires on Friday.

In a Sarnia Sting lineup dotted with new faces, two names stood out Friday night.

Forwards Alex Geci and Nikita Tarasevich made their Sting debuts after arriving earlier in the week from Slovakia and Belarus, respectively.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser.

Geci, 18, was the seventh overall selection in the 2020 Canadian Hockey League import draft. Tarasevich, 18, was a 10th-round pick in the 2019 Ontario Hockey League draft who walked away from a Michigan State scholarship to play in Sarnia.

Each was held off the scoresheet in a 5-4 loss to the Windsor Spitfires in the OHL pre-season before 892 fans at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

The Sting outshot the Spitfires 49-22, including 19-4 in the third period, but winning goalie Xavier Medina made 45 saves in Windsor’s pre-season opener.

The Western Conference rivals will face off again Sunday afternoon at the WFCU Centre in Windsor.

Second-year forward Justin O’Donnell scored twice for the Sting, whose exhibition record fell to 1-2-0-0 with their second consecutive home loss.

Rookie Josh Vogelsberg and overager Nolan DeGurse also scored.

Vogelsberg has scored in all three pre-season games after signing a contract in training camp.

The Sting’s lineup included 11 skaters who have never played an OHL regular-season game.

The Sting were missing seven players still away at NHL camps: Brayden Guy (St. Louis), Ben Gaudreau (San Jose), Ryan Mast (Boston), Ty Voit (Toronto), Cameron Supryka (Los Angeles), Nolan Dann (Arizona) and Anson Thornton (Arizona).

With Gaudreau and Thornton gone, the Sting had to call up netminders Justyn Ross and Colby Ramsdale.

Ross, an 18-year-old from Markham, played the entire game and made 17 saves.

O’Donnell tied the score 1-1 midway through the second period, but the Spitfires replied with four straight goals, including three in the middle frame.

Jackson McLlwain scored two for the Spits. Ryan Abraham, Kyle McDonald and Ethan Miedema added singles.