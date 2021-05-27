





Article content The Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League is taking another shot at moving up to the junior A ranks. GOJHL officials are tired of their junior B designation implying they offer an inferior product and scaring away players, so they’re again asking the Ontario Hockey Association to be reclassified. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. GOJHL again seeks junior A designation Back to video The OHA denied previous requests in 2014 and 2016. “Our team personally, recruiting-wise, it’s disastrous not having a junior A designation,” Sarnia Legionnaires general manager Tom Norris said. “The easiest example I can give is two years ago we were talking to a kid who played AAA in Detroit and telling him to come to Sarnia to play junior B hockey. He decides to go to Powassan to play junior A up there. “It’s like, why would you drive eight hours for the exact same hockey? Any of the teams in the NOJHL (Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League) would tell you it’s the exact same calibre of hockey.” The GOJHL released an open letter to the OHA Thursday saying reclassification would put its 26 teams on a level playing field with junior A teams.

Article content “The players, if they’re not playing in the OHL, they should have an opportunity to play junior A tier II hockey where they live,” Chatham Maroons general manager and head coach Tyler Roeszler said. The Ontario Junior Hockey League is the only junior A circuit in the OHA. Three other Ontario junior A loops are also part of the Canadian Junior Hockey League, which is down to nine member leagues after the British Columbia Hockey League’s recent decision to become independent. GOJHL teams have been frustrated for years about losing players to those junior A leagues. “A lot of times the junior B label on our league, the stigma, hurts us,” Roeszler said. “(The impression is) that our league is inferior to junior A tier II leagues, where it’s pretty comparable across the board, in Ontario anyway. “Just sheer numbers, there’s more scholarships that are coming out of other junior A leagues, so you can understand from a player’s perspective why they’re heading to these leagues. But I think we believe that if all the good players had an opportunity to play junior A tier II where they live, we’d have a very strong league.” After the 2019-20 season, the Maroons lost three players – Zach Power, Kaleb Tiessen and Aleksa Babic – to junior A leagues. All live within an hour of Chatham. “We have a lot of good players in southwestern Ontario, from Windsor to Niagara Falls over to Toronto. We believe that those players should be able to play at the highest level and not have to leave home to do it,” Roeszler said. “A lot of our players are having to go to Toronto or Ottawa or even out west to be able to get what they want, whether it be a scholarship or whatever the case may be, with hockey.

Article content “We’re saying that there’s a strong case to be made as to why those players shouldn’t have to leave to be able to achieve what they want in hockey.” The calibre of hockey in the GOJHL is “pretty level” to the OJHL and the Superior International Junior Hockey League, Norris said. And, he added, many GOJHL teams are in cities much larger than those with junior A franchises. “How can a team like Elliot Lake, let’s say, or Cochrane or Hearst, how can they be tier II if they’ve got populations of maybe 5,000 people with no local system close to them?” Norris asked. “But then a place like Sarnia, London, Chatham, Waterloo, St. Catharines, they aren’t able to be classified tier II? And you look at the minor hockey systems that surround them.” The GOJHL is asking fans to sign an online petition at gojhl.ca in support of the reclassification bid. “For years, the level of play in the GOJHL has been equal to, or better than, that of other junior A leagues in Ontario,” GOJHL commissioner Brent Garbutt said in a statement. “We are simply asking the OHA to do the right thing and ensure that our league classification adequately reflects the talent and skill sets of our elite athletes.” There’s also a feeling among GOJHL teams they aren’t receiving credit for helping players get attention from pro and college scouts. Norris points to defenceman Brendan Kennette, who played one season with the Legionnaires in 2018-19. Kennette joined Burlington in the OJHL the following season and within a month was on NHL Central Scouting’s watch list. By mid-season, he was weighing NCAA Division I scholarship offers.

Article content “Would a NCAA DI team feel confident giving a kid a full-ride scholarship after watching him play, let’s say, 25 games at the OJHL? Probably not,” Norris said. “They probably watched him all year in our league as well.” College scouts are watching 16- and 17-year-olds in the GOJHL and suggesting they move on to junior A leagues, he said. “How do you retain the players that we have?” Norris asked. “That’s a great question. I think every team in our league struggles with that question. It’s just the perception the way it is right now.” At some point, perception can become reality. If players keep leaving the GOJHL because it’s seen as an inferior league, there’s a greater chance it becomes second-rate. “It’s like a leaking dam,” Norris said. “You can only jam so many fingers in it before the tide takes over. “That’s the issue. All the teams are saying, ‘How do we stop that?’ I think at the end of the day, they’re saying, ‘We’ve got to become on equal footing with all these other teams.’” A motion for a reclassification vote at the OHA’s annual general meeting June 19 has been denied, the GOJHL said in its release. The GOJHL and its member teams have also tried to meet with the OHA but were unsuccessful, the release said.

