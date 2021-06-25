Greenshields named to Olympic rugby sevens team
Sarnia’s Julia Greenshields is Tokyo-bound after being named to Canada’s Olympic women’s rugby sevens team Friday.
Article content
Sarnia’s Julia Greenshields is Tokyo-bound after being named to Canada’s Olympic women’s rugby sevens team Friday.
This will be the first Olympics for Greenshields, who trains year-round with the national team in Langford, B.C.
Greenshields named to Olympic rugby sevens team Back to video
“I personally have been out here on the team for almost 10 years now,” she said recently to Global News. “It’s definitely a dream of mine to go to the Olympics – not just go to the Olympics but win a gold medal with my team.”
Canada earned its trip to Tokyo in June 2019 by winning the bronze medal at the World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Biarritz, France, and placing third in the 2018-19 series standings.
Canada’s women’s team last competed in April in Dubai over two weekends at the Emirates Invitational Sevens. They won the tournament in the first weekend and were runners-up in the second weekend.
Rugby sevens made its Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games, where the Canadian women won bronze medals. Six players from that team are on this year’s Olympic roster.
Advertisement
Article content
“The opportunity to go to another Olympic Games with this team is very exciting,” captain Ghislaine Landry said in a statement. “For the last five years, we’ve been training hard and hunting down podium finishes. I’m proud of our team and I know we are heading into the Games with a ton of talent and huge potential.”
Women’s rugby sevens will be played from July 29 to July 31.
McGregor scores semifinal winner
Tyler McGregor of Forest scored the winning goal as Canada beat Russia 2-1 in a semifinal at the world para hockey championship Friday in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
The Canadians held on for the win after McGregor’s power-play goal put them ahead 2-0 in the second period.
McGregor’s eight goals are tied for the tournament lead.
Canada and the United States will face off Saturday for gold.
The rivals will be meeting in the gold-medal game for the fifth straight time. They’ve alternated world titles, with the Americans winning gold at the last championship in 2019.
Weir makes move at Senior Players
Mike Weir of Bright’s Grove shot a 1-under 69 in Friday’s second round to move into a 16th-place tie at the Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio.
Weir rebounded after opening with a 74 on Thursday at Firestone Country Club. He’s 3 over for the tournament.
Steve Stricker is 9 under for a five-stroke lead. He’s shot rounds of 63 and 68.
Black in 5,000M at Olympic trials
Connor Black of Forest is scheduled to compete in the men’s 5,000 metres at the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic track and field trials Saturday in Montreal.
Black is seeded fourth with a time of 13:56.79. He posted that time last month at the Last Chance NYC Qualifier in New York.
Branton swims at Olympic trials
Shona Branton of Port Lambton was 13th in the women’s 200-metre breaststroke in 2:44.55 at the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic swim trials Tuesday in Toronto.
She was 12th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.23 earlier in the meet.