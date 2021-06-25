Greenshields named to Olympic rugby sevens team

Sarnia’s Julia Greenshields is Tokyo-bound after being named to Canada’s Olympic women’s rugby sevens team Friday.

Sarnia’s Julia Greenshields is Tokyo-bound after being named to Canada’s Olympic women’s rugby sevens team Friday.

This will be the first Olympics for Greenshields, who trains year-round with the national team in Langford, B.C.

“I personally have been out here on the team for almost 10 years now,” she said recently to Global News. “It’s definitely a dream of mine to go to the Olympics – not just go to the Olympics but win a gold medal with my team.”

Canada earned its trip to Tokyo in June 2019 by winning the bronze medal at the World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Biarritz, France, and placing third in the 2018-19 series standings.

Canada’s women’s team last competed in April in Dubai over two weekends at the Emirates Invitational Sevens. They won the tournament in the first weekend and were runners-up in the second weekend.

Rugby sevens made its Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games, where the Canadian women won bronze medals. Six players from that team are on this year’s Olympic roster.