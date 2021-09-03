Guy honoured to captain Sting

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The Sting broke the news to players with a special video from Sting alumnus and Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos.

“I am truly honoured to be named the next captain of the Sarnia Sting,” Guy said in a statement. “It means a lot to me and, from the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank everybody for the opportunity. I have been here a while and seen some great captains come through the organization and it really means a lot to me to have this honour.”

The 20-year-old from Brampton is starting his fourth season with the Sting. He has 43 goals and 37 assists in 161 regular-season games in the Ontario Hockey League.

“His professionalism both on and off the ice is something that aligns with our organizational core values,” Sting general manager Dylan Seca said in a statement. “His leadership and character will help our program as we transition out of the pandemic and back into a return of Sarnia Sting hockey.

“We congratulate Brayden on his accomplishment and cannot wait to get our season underway.”

The Sting will begin the pre-season Friday by visiting the London Knights for a 7:30 p.m. faceoff at Budweiser Gardens.

The teams will complete the home-and-home series Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena at 7:05 p.m.

The Sting’s regular season will start Oct. 7 in Windsor.

