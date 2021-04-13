Hockey roundup: Stamkos sidelined, Konecny lauded

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will probably miss at least two more games with a lower-body injury he suffered last week.

The former Sarnia Sting forward has been out since sustaining the injury April 8 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He won’t play Tuesday in Nashville and is likely out Thursday against Florida, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said Monday.

“We’ll see over the next week how he progresses,” Cooper said. “… Let’s circle back on the weekend to see where he’s at.”

Stamkos has already missed one game with the injury. He leads the Lightning with 17 goals and has 34 points in 38 games.

Cooper wouldn’t say on the weekend if this injury is related to the core muscle injury that sidelined Stamkos for all but one Stanley Cup playoff game last season.

“I honestly can’t speculate on any of that,” he said. “I’m the hockey coach, not the doctor.”

Konecny draws praise

Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux has been a good influence on Sting alum Travis Konecny, says Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault.