It's one Olympics down and one to go for Sarnia rugby player
With her first Olympics behind her, Sarnia rugby player Julia Greenshields is looking forward to the 2024 Paris Games.
For now, she’s back home for a visit and spending time with the Sarnia rugby program, including Saturday’s games starting at noon at Norm Perry Park where she will answers audience questions following the women’s match, and raffle off Tokyo 2020 rugby balls, T-shirts and other items with some of the proceeds going to the Can Fund program aiding Canada’s Olympic athletes.
“I hope everyone can come out and take part in the raffles and just enjoy a good time with the Saints – socializing and cheering on some rugby,” she said.
“Bring some cash if you can” for the raffles, Greenshields added.
She has also been helping out with the Sarnia women’s team and the local youth rugby program during her stay.
“It’s so great to see all of these young kids out and in love with rugby,” Greenshields said. “When I was that age, I didn’t even know what rugby was.”
Greenshields said her first encounter with the sport came in Grade 9 at the former St. Clair Secondary School she heard friends talking about a school trip to North Carolina.
“I was like, ‘I want to go.'”
She said “sign me up” even after learning it was a trip for rugby players.
“For some reason, 15-year-old Julia thought North Carolina was the coolest thing, and it’s not,” she said about what she discovered on the trip.
But rugby was and she stuck with the sport, playing for the Sarnia Saints and then eventually making her way to the national team.
Greenshields has been with the Canadian women’s rugby sevens program for a decade now but the Tokyo Games were her first Olympics.
“In the middle of a pandemic, it was pretty quiet,” she said. “There were no fans in the stands. We wore masks everywhere. We didn’t leave the Olympic Village unless it was to go train and compete.”
They also stayed within their own social group and her family wasn’t able to travel to the games to watch her compete.
And, there was the outcome. The Canadians had been ranked third going into the games.
“We got ninth place so it was a bit disappointing, but it was a great experience and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to go and represent Canada,” Greenshields said.
She ended the previous season with a concussion and had recovered, but her right knee “is not that great,” Greenshields said.
“I knew going into the Olympics that I wasn’t my fittest – I knew I wasn’t my fastest,” she said.
But Greenshields said she was confident in her skills, knowledge, experience and her chemistry with her teammates.
“I went and I gave it my best but I do have a sense of disappointment,” she said. “I wish I could have done more and helped the team.”
Greenshields lives in British Columbia where the team is based and trains, and where she’s currently enrolled in college to study kinesiology.
It’s a return to school after Greenshields started at Western University in London after graduating from St. Clair and then, at age 19, she was scouted for the Canadian team, left university, packed up and moved across the country.
“It was exciting and nerve-racking,” she said. “I was the youngest one on the team.”
A decade later, Greenshields said she believes her rugby journey isn’t finished yet so she’s planning to stick with the team, work to get healthy and look forward to competing at the 2024 games.
“It’s like, ‘the 2020 Olympics is done – OK, what’s next,’” she said. “We’ve got to grow from ninth place.”
