Legionnaires have schedule for new season

Sarnia Legionnaires fans can finally circle Saturday, Sept. 25, on their calendar.

That’s when the Legionnaires will play their long-awaited season opener in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

They’ll begin the new campaign by hosting the St. Thomas Stars at 7:10 p.m. at Sarnia Arena.

The GOJHL released its 2021-22 schedule Monday. All 25 teams will play 50 regular-season games.

The league hasn’t played since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Legionnaires are so far scheduled to play four exhibition games, according to the GOJHL website, starting with Friday’s visit to the Strathroy Rockets. The teams will face off again Saturday in Strathroy.

The Legionnaires will also visit the Komoka Kings on Saturday, Sept. 11, and host the Kings on Thursday, Sept. 16, at Sarnia Arena at 7:10 p.m.

The GOJHL Showcase will be held Friday, Jan. 21, to Sunday, Jan. 23, at the Meridian Community Centre in Pelham. Each GOJHL team will play two games at the event, which is normally held at the start of the season.

The crowd is expected to include scouts from the NHL, NCAA, U Sports and Ontario Hockey League.

The GOJHL Top Prospects and Future Stars games will be played either Dec. 28 or 29 at the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The regular season is scheduled to end Sunday, March 13. The top eight teams from each conference advance to the post-season that begins Wednesday, March 16.