Legionnaires look ahead after GOJHL cancels season

Now that the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League has officially cancelled the 2020-21 season, eyes turn to next season. The bad news is there are still many questions surrounding the 2021-22 campaign, said Sarnia Legionnaires general manager Tom Norris. "Everything's really honestly up in the air, even more so I think than last year," Norris said. "Last year, everybody thought it was going to be a go (in 2020-21) and now everybody's kind of leery about everything." The GOJHL announced the "difficult and unfortunate decision" to cancel the season Monday, saying in a news release the latest provincial stay-at-home order means "there simply is no way of completing any kind of meaningful season." The junior B league hasn't played any games since March 2020. "The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating to all Ontarians for so many reasons," GOJHL commissioner Brent Garbutt said in a statement. "Our front-line workers have certainly endured the greatest challenges and losses but our devoted athletes, coaches and staff who live for the game have lost as well.

Article content “At this time, we will focus our attention on planning for a successful return in the 2021-22 season, knowing full-well that we are not yet out of this pandemic and there will be more obstacles to overcome in the future.” All recreational facilities are closed until at least May 6 because of the stay-at-home order. Many municipalities have already removed ice from their arenas or soon will. The situation is even more frustrating than a year ago, Norris said. “People are starting to get worried already for September, for next year, about what’s going to happen,” he said. “This time last year, we all thought, ‘We’ll do our spring camps in the summer and everything will be all set to go for September.’ And then in maybe July or August, it was like, ‘We’ll just push it back till October.’ “I think this time around people are saying, ‘When’s it going to end?’” The Legionnaires have been on the ice only once since December. Teams won’t hold spring camps this year and main camps in August are uncertain, Chatham Maroons head coach and general manager Tyler Roeszler said. For the past year, only signed players have been allowed on the ice, so teams must be ready again to build rosters without camps. “They’re signing players and making sure that they have as close to a full roster as possible heading into the summer and September,” Roeszler said. “That’s the biggest difference – we don’t have the luxury of having those camps.” The Legionnaires have four or five veterans who don’t know yet if they’ll go away to post-secondary school in the fall, Norris said. Others may opt to stay home rather than move away if they have to take online classes.

Article content “We’ve got a general idea of what we’ll do for next year, but I think that might get thrown out the window pretty quickly,” he said about player personnel moves. “… If we get into May and June and there’s still all this stuff going on, I can see a lot of kids jumping to other leagues that tried to have a season, for instance down in the States.” Some 20-year-olds who didn’t get to play their final junior season this year are circulating an online petition asking to play next season, but Norris isn’t optimistic about their chances. “It doesn’t sound like Hockey Canada’s going for it. I think that’s the hurdle,” he said. “Hockey Canada has basically said, ‘Too bad.’” Hockey Canada officials are more concerned with younger juniors who lost a year of development than graduating players eligible to join the senior ranks next season, he said.

