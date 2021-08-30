A lot of rust can build up during an 18-month layoff, so the Sarnia Legionnaires needed a little time to shake it off.

A lot of rust can build up during an 18-month layoff, so the Sarnia Legionnaires needed a little time to shake it off.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

After a slow start to the pre-season, they played well in two weekend losses to the Strathroy Rockets, head coach Derek DiMuzio said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Legionnaires show energy in two pre-season losses Back to video

The Legionnaires lost 3-2 in overtime Saturday and 3-1 on Friday. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, each game was played in front of only 50 fans at the Gemini Sportsplex in Strathroy.

“Out of the six periods we played, I thought five of them we had really good energy,” DiMuzio said. “We accomplished our goals for the weekend in terms of how we wanted to play.

“The first period, everybody was a little nervous, a little rusty and we went from there. I thought it was pretty good, though.”

The Legionnaires were playing their first real games since a first-round exit in the 2019-20 Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League playoffs. The 2020-21 season was cancelled because of the pandemic.

“It was very exciting,” DiMuzio said. “Everybody was (feeling) the mix of nerves and excitement, but everybody (had) a lot of positive energy. The guys were just really, really excited to finally get back playing five-on-five.”

Last season, the Legionnaires couldn’t even scrimmage five-on-five. They could only play four-on-four or three-on-three against teams in the Lambton public health unit, so they faced off with the junior C Petrolia Flyers.

“It was nice to get back and play in a proper hockey game,” DiMuzio said.

The Legionnaires are scheduled to play a home-and-home exhibition series with the Kings on Saturday, Sept. 11, in Komoka and Thursday, Sept. 16, at Sarnia Arena at 7:10 p.m.